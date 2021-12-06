Shocking destruction to Armley golf course greens as 'quad bike riders' cause £25,000 damage

Gotts Park Golf Club - based in the rear of Gotts Park - is a community golf club which helps promote health and wellbeing through a number of initiatives.

On Saturday (Dec 4), quad bikers are believed to have accessed the course and ripped up greens while driving across the facility.

Shocking pictures provided to the YEP show the extent of the damage to the course, which will now need to be urgently repaired.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

cc Robert Nicholas Goodman

Welfare Officer for the club, Robert Nicholas Goodman, told the YEP they were looking for CCTV footage to help catch the culprits.

Robert said: "It is estimated to cost the golf club around the £25,000 mark.

"If anyone lives close to the Golf Course and may have useful CCTV footage please send us a private message, it would be hugely appreciated.

"Gotts Park Golf Club is a community golf club, for local hard working people and offers thousands of golfers from all parts of Leeds and Beyond affordable golf, helping promote health and well being.

cc Robert Nicholas Goodman

"We play an active part in working with local community initiatives.

"One example is our local Men's Mental Health Groups, Men from Bramley and Armley that are getting to try out their golfing skills, in a friendly environment.

"We also host several local community groups and collect annually for local and national charities."

Robert said the initiatives were "under threat" due to the "mindless criminal damage".

cc Robert Nicholas Goodman

Anyone with information should contact WYP stating crime reference number 13210627970.

The force has been contacted for comment.