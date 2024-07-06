Police appeal after van driver flees scene of Leeds crash
Police are appealing for information after a van driver fled the scene of a crash. in Leeds last night.
Officers were called to reports of a collision between a van and car on Queenswood Drive at 9.56pm yesterday (July 5)
Police say the driver of the van fled the scene.
Ambulance and fire service also attended.
The occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries and did not need medical treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage, is asked to come forward to speak to the police quoting log number 2018 of 5 July.