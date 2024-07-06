Police appeal after van driver flees scene of Leeds crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after a van driver fled the scene of a crash. in Leeds last night.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a van and car on Queenswood Drive at 9.56pm yesterday (July 5)

Police say the driver of the van fled the scene.

Ambulance and fire service also attended.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries and did not need medical treatment.