Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Cleckheaton.

Officers are investigating after a property was broken into on Pyenot Hall Lane at around 6.15pm on Friday, February 21.

Five suspects all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas break into the property, make an untidy search of the property, no items were stolen and no one was in the property at the time.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and it’s possible the suspects were on bikes at the time.

Officers are appealing for any information or anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250101894

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111