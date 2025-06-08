Huddersfield: Police appeal after man injured in 'targeted incident' by driver

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 09:56 BST

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured by a car in what is believed to have been a targeted incident in Huddersfield.

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of an incident on Westbourne Road on Friday evening (June 6) on which a pedestrian was struck by a red Audi which left the scene.

Emergency services were called to the location at 7.55pm to a report a man had been struck and pinned against a wall by the car ten minutes earlier.

Westbourne Road.Westbourne Road.
Westbourne Road. | Google

Officers attended and located the victim, a man in his 20s, who had suffered serious leg injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment to the injuries which are not being treated as life threatening.

Following enquiries, a red Audi A1 believed to have been used in the collision was recovered in Huddersfield later on Friday evening.

A man in his 20’s has also now been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Catherine Shackleton of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing to conduct a number of active enquiries into this incident which we are treating as a targeted assault in which a car was used as a weapon. “Anyone who has information about or footage of the incident is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing crime number 13250318808.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

