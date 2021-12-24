Police appeal after man assaulted outside Leeds pub

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was knocked unconscious and suffered a fracture to his cheek when he was assaulted by a group of five to six men outside the Malt Shovel pub on Crab Lane in Armley, just after 7pm last night. (December 23)

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210662614 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

Malt Shovel in Armley. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

