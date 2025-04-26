Killinghall Road, Bradford: Police appeal after hit-and-run crash

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Apr 2025, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

It happened on Killinghall Road at its junction with Rochester Street in Bradford at around 11.20pm on Monday, 14 April.

A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which were found to be not life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Killinghall Road at its junction with Rochester Street.Killinghall Road at its junction with Rochester Street.
Killinghall Road at its junction with Rochester Street. | Google

Enquiries suggest the man was in collision with a vehicle similar to a Toyota Prius, which was described as dark-coloured.

The vehicle, which was said to be turning into Rochester Street at the time of the collision, failed to stop at the scene.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage which may assist this investigation, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The reference is 13250211986.

Related topics:Bradford
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice