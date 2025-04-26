Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

It happened on Killinghall Road at its junction with Rochester Street in Bradford at around 11.20pm on Monday, 14 April.

A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which were found to be not life-threatening.

Enquiries suggest the man was in collision with a vehicle similar to a Toyota Prius, which was described as dark-coloured.

The vehicle, which was said to be turning into Rochester Street at the time of the collision, failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage which may assist this investigation, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The reference is 13250211986.