Photos and video shows police cordon in Beeston after gunshot reports outside Winston's

A police cordon was put in place in two Leeds roads on Thursday morning following reports of gunshots outside Winston's.

The incident happened in Beeston on Thursday morning and West Yorkshire Police officers put up a cordon in the area.

One cordon was put up blocking Parkside Lane, just outside Winston's Health and Leisure Club, but this had been removed just before lunchtime.

Another cordon was placed five minutes walk away on Bude Road and Clovelly Terrace and Clovelly Row, Hunslet Carr.

Officers were called at 12.53am on Thursday after reports of potential firearms discharge in the area around Dewsbury Road.

There were no reports of anyone having been injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 84 of July 25.