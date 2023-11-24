Perverted Leeds Aldi worker downloaded child-abuse 'game' months after being caught with indecent images

An Aldi worker who was convicted of downloading sick child-abuse images has been caught again – with police finding a virtual reality abuse “game” on devices he hid from police.

Spanish national, Juan Borda-Fernandez, was given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in December having been caught with illegal images. The SHPO is designed to limit his internet access and he must inform police of any new internet-savvy devices in his possession.

But less than four months after being convicted, police attended his home address on Woodside Terrace, Burley on April 3. They confiscated several devices including cameras, phones, external hard drives and a laptop, prosecutor Chloe Hudson told Leeds Crown Court.

In July the police were notified that he had accessed indecent images again, and when they visited him they found that he had downloaded the animated “game” which involved a child aged between 10 and 12 being abused.

Juan Borda-Fernandez, who worked at an Aldi, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court. (pic by National World)

He was arrested and held on remand at HMP Leeds, until his sentencing hearing this week. Appearing via video link in the court from the Armley prison, he admitted two breaches of his SHPO.

He was given an eight-month sentence, suspended for two years, along with the SHPO in December last year when he admitted possessing abuse images.

Mitigating, Erin Kitson-Parker said he had lived in the UK for 10 years but on his release he wants to move back to Spain. She said he has worked during his time in the UK, and was last employed at the supermarket chain, Aldi. The store at which he worked was not disclosed to the court.

She said: “His best mitigation is his guilty plea. He has made a mistake in what he has done.”

Judge Ray Singh gave eight months, and activated four months from his December sentence, making a total of 12 months’ jail.

He told him: “You were directly in breach of your order. The whole purpose was to ensure and monitor you so you don’t commit further offences. Police found a number of items that should have been disclosed.