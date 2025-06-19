Leeds pervert made lewd comments to underage girl calling her 'sexy'
Tony Dickinson sent her a photo of himself topless, asked her when she turned 16 and said: “How long do I have to wait?!”
The 43-year-old recently appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he admitted a charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
The court was told that Dickinson, who had been living in Middleton in Leeds at the time, made contact the with the girl in November 2020.
Prosecutor David Hall told the court that Dickinson was aware that the girl was not at the age of consent.
Having made the friend request, he quickly turned the conversation sexual, making the comments about having to wait until she was 16.
He sent the photo of himself half naked and would call her “big t***” and “sexy a***”.
He then told her to delete the conversations between them.
The conversation continued for around three weeks until eventually the police were called after an adult got wind of the communication between them.
Dickinson was arrested and denied the conversations, even trying to frame another person.
He eventually pleaded guilty on the day he was due to stand trial.
Little mitigation was offered after the judge, Recorder Ian Mullarkey, said he would not lock him up.
He told him: “Whatever was going on in your life, you decided to instigate communication with a girl. You knew how old she was.”
Dickinson, now of Cromwell Road, Middlesbrough, was given a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
He was also ordered to carry out 30 rehabilitation days with probation, was put on the sex offender register for 10 years and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.