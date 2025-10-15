Leeds pervert who logged onto kids' chat room because he was 'horny' spared jail

A convicted sex offender with special needs was caught logging onto a children’s chatroom.

Richard Bolton was frank with police telling them he felt “horny” and “wanted relief”, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 36-year-old was previously given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in 2020 after he was caught in possession of child-abuse images.

The 10-year SHPO is designed to curb his internet use and prevents him communicating with young children.

But his offender manager became suspicious of him in April this year that he was being evasive, so went to his residence on Wakefield Road, Rothwell, which is a specialist accommodation for those with complex needs and autism.

It was found he had used his TV to help log onto the chatroom designed for youngsters and gave the sickening explanation about his sexual urges for the reason.

He admitted breaching his SHPO.

No mitigation was disclosed when Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said he would not lock him up.

He told Bolton: “I know you have a number of difficulties and I have sympathy with that. Next time you will not be so lucky.

“Children need protection from predators. The only reason you were in that chat room was for sexual gratification.

“I’m going to give you another chance.”

He gave him a six-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, along with 30 rehabilitation days.