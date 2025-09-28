Leeds pervert finally sober enough to be sentenced at court

A drunk pervert was finally able to be sentenced, having turned up for court inebriated on three previous occasions.

Lloyd Morris was not thought to be sober for his hearing this week, but was coherent enough to be sentenced.

The 37-year-old faced charges relating to a failure to comply with the terms of the sex offender register by not attending the police station, not providing an address, and assault on a PCSO.

Morris (pictured) was finally sentenced after turning up at Leeds Crown Court too drunk on three previous occasions. | WYP / NW

Judge Richard Mansell KC revoked his previous suspended sentence and gave him a new 32-week sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Morris, of Dewsbury Road, Hunslet was due to be sentenced on September 1, but had turned up at court “absolutely hammered”, the judge said at the time.

He was not even brought into the courtroom that day because he laid on the floor, accompanied by a court security guard.

It was the third time he had turned up and was incapable of appearing.

Morris was last before the courts for breaching the sex offender register and was given a 12-month community order.

He was previously jailed in 2023 for masturbating towards a woman in public and on a different date, sexually assaulting two women at Leeds Railway Station.