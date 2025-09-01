'Completely hammered' Leeds pervert given final chance to turn up for court sober

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
A pervert with a history of sexual offending was unable to be dealt with at court having turned up drunk for a third time.

Lloyd Morris was described by the judge as being “completely hammered” and was not even brought into the courtroom at Leeds Crown Court after being told he was “laid on the floor” and accompanied by a court security guard.

Most Popular

The 37-year-old was due to face charges relating to a failure to comply with the terms of the sex offender register.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Morris (pictured) turned up at Leeds Crown Court but was too drunk to attend his hearing.placeholder image
Morris (pictured) turned up at Leeds Crown Court but was too drunk to attend his hearing. | WYP / NW

Judge Richard Mansell KC said it was the third time Morris has been scheduled to appear, but had been too drunk on each occasion. He told the court: “I can’t get him before me at the moment in a fit state.”

Go behind the headlines from the courtroom with the YEP's new weekly courts newsletter. Sign up here for exclusive insights from court reporter, Nick Frame

But he said he would give him “one final chance” to turn up sober, adjourning his case until the afternoon of September 25.

Morris, of Dewsbury Road, Hunslet, was last before the courts for breaching the sex offender register and was given a 12-month community order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was previously jailed in 2023 for masturbating towards a woman in public and on a different date, sexually assaulting two women at Leeds Railway Station.

He was found guilty after a trial having denied all matters.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice