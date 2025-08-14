A pensioner carried out an “inexplicable” brutal and bloody attack on his long-term partner, stabbing her multiple times and kicking and punching her until she was unconscious.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman later said Ian Rothery had an “evil” look in his eye before launching at her in the village home they shared on the edge of Wakefield.

The 70-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court today after admitting a charge of Section 18 GBH with intent. The attack was so ferocious he was initially charged with attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that the couple at been at their home on High Street, South Hiendley, on the evening of February 2 this year.

Rothery had been attempting to light the stove in the living room while his partner was on her tablet playing games.

Rothery (inset) was jailed for ferocious attack on his partner at their home on High Street, South Hiendley. | WYP / Google Maps

Rothery asked her about a piece of wood he was holding and if he could use it. But he then became enraged without any reason, giving her the “evil” stare.

She later told police: “I have never seen him stare like that before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worried, the woman then tried to get up, but he pushed her back and told her: “I’m going to f****** kill you, you f****** b****.”

He then began punching her to the face. Rothery then stopped and left the room and was heard saying to himself: “Where’s that knife?”

He then returned, armed with a kitchen knife and began aiming blows towards the woman’s head and neck. Trying to escape, she got to the front door but as she fumbled with the lock, he grabbed her again, telling her: “You are going to die.”

She tried to reason with him but he ignored her and continued berating and kicking her as she was covered in blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was then able to escape through the back door, pursued by Rothery. She made it to the front garden before he pushed her to the ground and continued kicking her to the head.

She lost consciousness and Rothery dialled 999, telling the operator he had killed his girlfriend.

After he went inside, the woman came to and she was able to stagger to the next-door neighbours’ and raise the alarm.

The police arrived and he was quickly detained, but he was distressed and upset, filled with remorse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman was taken to hospital where she was found to have multiple knife wounds to her neck and face, and her hands where she had tried to block his blows.

Week later she was rushed back into hospital with a collapsed lung.

However, the emotional scars remain fresh and she later said she will never return to their home despite living there for 27 years.

Prosecutor Rebecca Randall read out her victim impact statement, and said: “I question why he did it to me and why did he get so mad?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hear his voice that he is going to kill me over and over. I could never set foot in that house again.

“I am living with constant pain and flashbacks.”

Mitigating, Kate Blackwell KC described it as an “incredibly sad set of circumstances” and said there was “immediate “ contrition from Rothery when the emergency services arrived.

She said there had been mental-health issues dating back to 2023, including low mood, depression and anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that although no formal dementia diagnosis had been made so far, Ms Blackwell hinted towards the illness and added: “Otherwise, this explosion that took place is completely inexplicable.”

As a result, she said that even when he is released, he would be unable to return to the house and look after himself.

Judge Robin Mairs agreed that dementia was probably a factor, although admitted the exact reason “may never be explained”.

Her jailed Rothery for six years and eight months.