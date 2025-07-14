Pensioner denies attempting to murder female at Wakefield village home

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
A pensioner has appeared in court where he denied attempting to murder a female at his village home near Wakefield.

Ian Rothery, who is being held on remand at HMP Leeds, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week over a video link and formally entered a not-guilty plea to the charge.

However, he admitted an alternative count of Section 18 GBH with intent.

The alternative charge was deemed acceptable to the Crown, who will no longer pursue a conviction for attempted murder.

Ian Rothery denied a charge of murder at his home in South Hiendley but admitted attacking the female.placeholder image
Ian Rothery denied a charge of murder at his home in South Hiendley but admitted attacking the female. | Google Maps / NW

The 70-year-old, who is hard of hearing and told the court during the five-minute hearing that he suffers from dementia, was remanded back into custody and will be sentenced on August 18.

Judge Robin Mairs told him that reports needed to be prepared before he could pass sentence and asked Rothery to cooperate with the assessments.

The charge relates to an incident on February 2 this year at his home on High Street, South Hiendley, when he attacked a female.

So far no other details have been disclosed to the court.

