Pendas Way Cross Gates: Man charged with attempted murder after car park attack outside Leeds pub
Asa Tuohey, aged 26, of Langbar Green, Swarcliffe, has been charged over the incident at the Cock Beck pub, in Pendas Way, Cross Gates, on Friday, December 6.
He has been charged with attempted murder and wounding with intent in relation to a woman aged in her fifties who was seriously injured in the incident.
He has also been charged with the attempted murder of a man in his forties, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving while unfit through drink and driving without insurance.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.