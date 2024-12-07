A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in a crash at a pub car park in Leeds.

Police received several reports in the late hours of Friday (December 6) of a vehicle being driven at people in the car park of the Cock Beck pub on Pendas Way in Cross Gates.

Officers attended the scene where they found an injured woman in her 50s. She was rushed to hospital for treatment of her injuries which were considered significant but not life-threatening.

Just after midnight, a crash was reported at the junction of Selby Road and York Road in Leeds, involving a Toyota RAV4 and a Toyota Prius. Officers established that the RAV4 was the same vehicle reported to have been involved in the earlier incident.

The driver of the RAV4 suffered serious injuries in the collision and was rushed to hospital. The 26-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, driving whilst disqualified and possession of Class B drugs.

The occupants of the Prius were all taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Daniel Ridgway, of Leeds District CID, said: “The victim has been seriously injured in what appears to be the deliberate use of a vehicle as a weapon and we have extensive enquiries ongoing to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses at the scenes of both the initial incident on Pendas Way and the subsequent collision at the junction of Selby Road and York Road, but I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to us to come forward. I would also ask people who live or were in the area to check their CCTV or dashcam to see if they have captured any relevant footage.”

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with information that could assist the ongoing investigation to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240665210.