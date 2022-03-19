Pedestrian seriously injured in collision near pub on Selby Road in Leeds
An adult male pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after a serious road traffic collision in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 19).
The serious incident took place on Selby Road near The Woodman pub in the Halton area of Leeds at approximately 12.10am.
It involved a white Seat Leon and an adult male pedestrian, who was left with serious injuries as a result of the collision.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or the Seat being driven prior to the collision, including anyone with dash-cam or video footage, is asked to call 101, or contact online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing collision 13220147973," they said.