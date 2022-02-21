The crash happened at about 4.10pm yesterday (Sunday) on Westerton Road in Tingley.

Police said the pedestrian, aged 75, suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Westerton Road in Tingley, Leeds. Picture: Google.

The male van driver was arrested at the scene and remained in custody on Monday, police added.

Officers have today issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who saw the van beforehand or has footage of the incident is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 1176 of February 20.”