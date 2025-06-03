PC Charlie Valente: West Yorkshire student police officer sentenced for sexual offences against women in Leeds

A West Yorkshire student officer has been charged after being found guilty of three counts of sexual touching.

PC Charlie Valente, aged 24, who is stationed at Learning and Organisational Development, was convicted following a trial at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, May 1.

The charges involve offences committed against two female victims between November 4 and 5, 2022, in Leeds.

The charges involve offences committed against two female victims between November 4 and 5, 2022, in Leeds. | National World

Today (June 3), PC Valente was sentenced to a two-year community order, which includes 200 hours of unpaid work, a 90-day alcohol rehabilitation program, and a 20-day rehabilitation program.

Additionally, he was ordered to pay £8,000 in court costs.

He remains suspended from duty while accelerated misconduct proceedings are pending.

