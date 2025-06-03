A West Yorkshire student officer has been charged after being found guilty of three counts of sexual touching.

PC Charlie Valente, aged 24, who is stationed at Learning and Organisational Development, was convicted following a trial at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, May 1.

The charges involve offences committed against two female victims between November 4 and 5, 2022, in Leeds.

Today (June 3), PC Valente was sentenced to a two-year community order, which includes 200 hours of unpaid work, a 90-day alcohol rehabilitation program, and a 20-day rehabilitation program.

Additionally, he was ordered to pay £8,000 in court costs.

He remains suspended from duty while accelerated misconduct proceedings are pending.