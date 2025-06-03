PC Charlie Valente: West Yorkshire student police officer sentenced for sexual offences against women in Leeds
PC Charlie Valente, aged 24, who is stationed at Learning and Organisational Development, was convicted following a trial at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, May 1.
The charges involve offences committed against two female victims between November 4 and 5, 2022, in Leeds.
Today (June 3), PC Valente was sentenced to a two-year community order, which includes 200 hours of unpaid work, a 90-day alcohol rehabilitation program, and a 20-day rehabilitation program.
Additionally, he was ordered to pay £8,000 in court costs.
He remains suspended from duty while accelerated misconduct proceedings are pending.