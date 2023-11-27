West Yorkshire Police officer charged with sexual offences against two women in Leeds

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with off-duty sexual offences in Leeds.
PC Charlie Valente, 23, a student officer based at Learning and Organisational Development, has been charged with three counts of sexual touching.

The charges relate to offences committed against two female victims between 4 and 5 November, 2022, in Leeds.

He initially appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on November 1 and is next due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, November 29.

PC Valente is currently suspended from duty.