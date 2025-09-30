Paul Tingle: Leeds burglar freed in August wanted on prison recall

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:26 BST
A burglar from Leeds who was released from prison last month is wanted on recall to prison.

Police are seeking information to locate 56-year-old Paul Tingle, who was released in August after serving part of a sentence for commercial burglary.

Most Popular

He is believed to have links to East Leeds and Leeds city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Paul Tingle, 56, was released from prison in August.placeholder image
Paul Tingle, 56, was released from prison in August. | WYP

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police said in an appeal: “Anyone who thinks they have seen Tingle or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250532231.

“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.“

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice