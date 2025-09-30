A burglar from Leeds who was released from prison last month is wanted on recall to prison.

Police are seeking information to locate 56-year-old Paul Tingle, who was released in August after serving part of a sentence for commercial burglary.

He is believed to have links to East Leeds and Leeds city centre.

Paul Tingle, 56, was released from prison in August. | WYP

West Yorkshire Police said in an appeal: “Anyone who thinks they have seen Tingle or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250532231.

“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.“