Paul Tingle: Leeds burglar freed in August wanted on prison recall
A burglar from Leeds who was released from prison last month is wanted on recall to prison.
Police are seeking information to locate 56-year-old Paul Tingle, who was released in August after serving part of a sentence for commercial burglary.
He is believed to have links to East Leeds and Leeds city centre.
West Yorkshire Police said in an appeal: “Anyone who thinks they have seen Tingle or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250532231.
“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.“