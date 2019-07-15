Patrols stepped up in Leeds due to spate of burglaries

Have your say

Patrols have been increased by Leeds North East officers due to a spate of burglaries.

-> Stolen farm vehicles found in Seacroft after tip-off

On Friday, a vehicle was stolen from Norfolk Close in Leeds in the early hours of the morning (July 12th).

Also in the early hours of Friday morning, officers were called to an attempted burglary on King George Avenue.

It is believed the offender used a crowbar to attempt to gain entry but was unsuccessful.

Any member of the public who saw anyone acting suspicious has been asked to contact police on 101, or through the online reporting system on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The force confirmed increased patrols will continue in the area.