Patrick Harty: Leeds man wanted on recall to prison arrested by police after public appeal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Patrick Harty, 19, from the Cottingley Springs area of Leeds was subject to a public appeal two weeks ago (September 24).
He was described as having links to Barnsley, Doncaster, Aberdeen and Bradford.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested after he was wanted on a recall to prison. He remains in police custody at this time.
“Police are no longer appealing for information on the whereabouts of Patrick Harty. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Information on such appeals can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.