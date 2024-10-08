Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds man wanted on recall to prison has been arrested by police.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Harty, 19, from the Cottingley Springs area of Leeds was subject to a public appeal two weeks ago (September 24).

He was described as having links to Barnsley, Doncaster, Aberdeen and Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been arrested after he was wanted on a recall to prison. | Tony Johnson

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested after he was wanted on a recall to prison. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Police are no longer appealing for information on the whereabouts of Patrick Harty. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Information on such appeals can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.