Wanted appeal issued in Leeds by West Yorkshire Police for man with links to Barnsley, Doncaster, Aberdeen and Bradford
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Leeds man wanted on recall to prison.
Patrick Harty, 19 from the Cottingley Springs area of Leeds is wanted on a recall to prison.
He has links to Barnsley, Doncaster, Aberdeen and Bradford and extensive enquiries have been made to locate Harty.
The above pictures has been issued of Harty and anyone who sees him is told not to approach him but report any sightings to police immediately on 999. The crime reference is 13240486502.
Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.