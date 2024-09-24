Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Leeds man wanted on recall to prison.

Patrick Harty, 19 from the Cottingley Springs area of Leeds is wanted on a recall to prison.

He has links to Barnsley, Doncaster, Aberdeen and Bradford and extensive enquiries have been made to locate Harty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Harty is wanted by West Yorkshire Police | West Yorkshire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The above pictures has been issued of Harty and anyone who sees him is told not to approach him but report any sightings to police immediately on 999. The crime reference is 13240486502.

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.