A Leeds man has received a medal of bravery for his remarkable role in “talking down” a suspected bomber from carrying out a “potentially catastrophic” attack at St James’s Hospital.

Nathan Newby has been awarded the George Medal for intervening to prevent the planned bombing on January 20, 2023, while a patient at the Harehills hospital.

It was in the early hours of the morning when Mr Newby spotted Mohammad Farooq and thought he was struggling with his mental health.

Farooq, who was a clinical support worker at the hospital, had a pressure cooker bomb and was planning on setting it off in a café full of nurses.

Nathan Newby has received The George Medal for his incredible intervention during a planned bomb attack at St James's Hospital | The Home Office / PA

During Farooq’s trial at Sheffield Crown Court, it was heard that he had a grievance against several of his former colleagues at the hospital and “had been conducting a poison pen campaign against them” after perceiving that they had “wronged him”.

After engaging in conversation with him, Mr Newby realised Farooq’s intent and, also realising the risk that he posed, took it upon himself to engage Farooq for two hours, with the aim of persuading him to abort his plans.

Incredible details about the conversation were heard during the trial, with Mr Newby convincing Farooq to lend him his phone so he could contact the police after his own phone had run out of battery.

In a transcript of a conversation between the two men heard on the call, which was read in court, Mr Newby could be heard asking Farooq why he thought “that’s the right way to do it”.

Farooq was jailed today on terrorism offences after he planned to detonate a bomb at St James's Hospital in Leeds. | WYP / National World

Farooq told him: “I don’t know, I’ve just had enough, I don’t know.” Mr Newby also told the defendant: “All I can say is you’ve shown no aggression to me mate.”

Whilst on the phone to police, Farooq pulled out a firearm, and still Mr Newby persevered to neutralise the situation.

When the police arrived they confirmed that Farooq was in possession of a pressure cooker bomb, knives and an imitation firearm with ammunition.

The citation about Mr Newby’s inclusion on the Civilian Gallantry list reads: “Mr Newby remained calm and composed yet firm throughout this interaction, and kept the suspect calm and in conversation until the police arrived, following the 999 call.

“His actions in the face of imminent danger over a sustained period likely prevented a potentially catastrophic event at the hospital, and ultimately saved many lives.”

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust have also praised Mr Newby for his role, with a spokesperson saying: “Words cannot express how grateful we are to Nathan Newby, who this week has been awarded the George Medal for intervening to prevent a bombing at St James’s University Hospital.

“He showed incredible courage and initiative that night in January 2023 and we will always be exceptionally grateful. Thank you and congratulations, Nathan.”

Farooq, of Hetton Road in Roundhay, was given a life sentence with a minimum of 37 years in March this year.