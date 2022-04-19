Pasture Road incident: Five men arrested as police enquiries continue into Harehills shooting

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the incident that occurred during a disturbance in Pasture Road, Harehills, at about 6.30pm on Thursday, April 14.

Evidence recovered from the scene was found to be consistent with a firearm having been discharged.

Evidence recovered from the scene was found to be consistent with a firearm having been discharged. Picture: Simon Hulme.

A vehicle linked to the incident was stopped in Back Rosebank Crescent, Hyde Park, shortly after 4pm yesterday and the occupants ran off.

A handgun and ammunition were recovered near to the scene.

One man was detained nearby, and four other suspects were later arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

The five men, who are all aged in their twenties, remain in custody.

A scene remains in place in Back Rosebank Crescent to undergo specialist searches as do scenes at several other addresses across Leeds.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Helen Steele said: “We always treat the criminal use of firearms on our streets very seriously and have been carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to identify those responsible.

“Those enquiries are progressing positively with the arrests of five suspects and the recovery of a viable firearm and ammunition.

“We believe the incident in Pasture Road was targeted and involved rival criminal groups.

“We appreciate that incidents such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues at Leeds District who are working to reassure people as we continue to progress the investigation.”