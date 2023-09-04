Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Park Lodge Lane Wakefield: Two men charged over series of violent stabbings and robbery

Two men are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today after being charged with a series of violent offences in Wakefield.
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST

Nabeel Khan, 29, of Moorcroft Road, Bradford; and Gary Darling, 53, of St Clares Avenue, Bradford, have both been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, robbery and possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

The offences occurred on Friday, September 1. The assaults took place on Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, with the robbery taking place outside a taxi rank on Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, a short time later. The victims of both assaults suffered serious but non-life-threatening stab wounds.