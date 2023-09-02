Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Park Lodge Lane Wakefield: Two men injured as police believe stabbing linked to robbery

Two men were found injured in a Wakefield street – and police believe the incident is linked to a robbery.
By James Connolly
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 13:58 BST

Officers were called to Linton Road by the ambulance service at around 10.30pm last night (September 2), where a man was reported to have stab wounds.

When they got to the scene, two men were found with injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment, although their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Enquiries established the incident took place on Park Lodge Lane, close to the junction with Shepley Street.

Two men were found with injuries after an incident that police said occurred on Park Lodge Lane on the evening of September 1. Photo: Google.Two men were found with injuries after an incident that police said occurred on Park Lodge Lane on the evening of September 1. Photo: Google.
A robbery in Lower Warrengate which was reported at 10.52pm is believed to be linked to the incident.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both matters and remains in custody.

Further enquiries are being made by Wakefield District CID and anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the Park Lodge Lane area around the time of the incident is asked to call 101, or use the Live Chat facility on the police website. The crime reference is 13230487755.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.