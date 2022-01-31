Andrew Link, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in the past, had been smoking cannabis before he attacked the man and accused him of assaulting his girlfriend, an allegation that was unfounded.

Leeds Crown Court heard Link, 45, was staying at accommodation for the homeless on Castle View, in Pontefract, while the victim was in another bedroom on the same floor,

Caroline Abraham, prosecuting, said Link would often threaten and shout at the victim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Link was jailed for three years for pouring boiling water over his victim.

On May 30 last year, the victim went to a pub in Pontefract for the afternoon and came home when it got dark.

He went straight to bed but was woken a short time later by the sound of his bedroom door opening and saw Link standing over him with a kettle.

Link then poured the boiling water over his chest.

Other residents were alerted by the screaming.

Link opened the door and the victim ran out.

He was treated in hospital for chest burns but was told he would not have permanent scarring.

Link, who has been held on remand at HMP Leeds since June last year, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Link has previous convictions for burglary, affray, handling stolen goods and wounding.

Satpal Roth-Sharma, mitigating, said Link had been prescribed medication for schizophrenia but had stopped taking it in the days leading up to the attack.

The barrister said Link also had been smoking cannabis so there was "an element of paranoia".

Mrs Roth-Sharma said: "He accepts full responsibility and there was a degree of planning."

She added that he was physically abused a child and had turned to heroin.

Sentencing, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said: "It's a worrying case.

"You have admitted that you hear voices and have visible and audible hallucinations.

"You say you are remorseful but you are not.