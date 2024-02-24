Pair to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court over double South Elmsall shooting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shots were fired at houses on Wesley Street and Trueman Way just minutes apart on the evening of January 21.

Connor Murphy, 32, and Adam Hopkinson, 29, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week, via video link from HMP Leeds, where they both formally entered not-guilty pleas to two charges of conspiracy to possess a firearm to endanger life.

During the short hearing, it was agreed that the pair will stand trial on July 22 this year, and it is expected to last around a week. Hopkinson, of Manor Oaks Place, Sheffield, and Murphy, of Barden Drive, Redbrook, Barnsley, were both remand in custody.

Police received a report at 9.50pm on Sunday, January 21 that shots had been fired at a house on Trueman Way in South Elmsall. No one was injured in this incident.

The shootings happened on Trueman Way and Wesley Street in South Elmsall. (pics by Google Maps)