Pair to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court over double South Elmsall shooting
Shots were fired at houses on Wesley Street and Trueman Way just minutes apart on the evening of January 21.
Connor Murphy, 32, and Adam Hopkinson, 29, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week, via video link from HMP Leeds, where they both formally entered not-guilty pleas to two charges of conspiracy to possess a firearm to endanger life.
During the short hearing, it was agreed that the pair will stand trial on July 22 this year, and it is expected to last around a week. Hopkinson, of Manor Oaks Place, Sheffield, and Murphy, of Barden Drive, Redbrook, Barnsley, were both remand in custody.
Police received a report at 9.50pm on Sunday, January 21 that shots had been fired at a house on Trueman Way in South Elmsall. No one was injured in this incident.
A further report was received at 9.53pm, reporting an arson attack on a house on Wesley Street. The house was occupied at the time, but all occupants were able to get out of the property safely. Evidence was later found that a firearm had also been discharged at this address. The court heard that police enquiries are still ongoing.