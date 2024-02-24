Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Pair to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court over double South Elmsall shooting

Two men will stand trial this summer over a double shooting at South Elmsall near Wakefield.
By Nick Frame
Published 24th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Shots were fired at houses on Wesley Street and Trueman Way just minutes apart on the evening of January 21.

Connor Murphy, 32, and Adam Hopkinson, 29, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week, via video link from HMP Leeds, where they both formally entered not-guilty pleas to two charges of conspiracy to possess a firearm to endanger life.

During the short hearing, it was agreed that the pair will stand trial on July 22 this year, and it is expected to last around a week. Hopkinson, of Manor Oaks Place, Sheffield, and Murphy, of Barden Drive, Redbrook, Barnsley, were both remand in custody.

Police received a report at 9.50pm on Sunday, January 21 that shots had been fired at a house on Trueman Way in South Elmsall. No one was injured in this incident.

The shootings happened on Trueman Way and Wesley Street in South Elmsall. (pics by Google Maps)The shootings happened on Trueman Way and Wesley Street in South Elmsall. (pics by Google Maps)
A further report was received at 9.53pm, reporting an arson attack on a house on Wesley Street. The house was occupied at the time, but all occupants were able to get out of the property safely. Evidence was later found that a firearm had also been discharged at this address.  The court heard that police enquiries are still ongoing.