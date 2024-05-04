Fahey is now living at the Citilodge Hotel after being thrown out of a previous property for failing to register his address. (pic by Google Maps)

Peter Fahey failed to register with police that he had moved address within three days and disclose to the letting agency that he was a sex offender. The 64-year-old pervert was consequently kicked out of the accommodation.

But Leeds Crown Court heard that he was now living in Citilodge in Wakefield, which his barrister said was “luxury compared to where he was”, and has his own bathroom.

Fahey has three convictions for three offences, including sexual assaults on a female under 14, for which he received a six-month suspended sentence. He was also convicted of sexual assault on a female under 13, for which he received 26 weeks' jail. He was put on the sex offender register for seven years, stipulating he must inform the police of any address change.

Prosecutor Jade Edwards said that Fahey had previously informed of a change of address, but in August of last year was offered accommodation in Wakefield and did not tell the company of his past, despite them having a policy about refusing homes to sex offenders.

He was interviewed by police in September and acknowledged the breach of the register. He was brought before Leeds Crown Court in March this year where he was expected to enter a guilty plea, but then denied any wrongdoing and indignantly said he would not turn up for his next court appearance because he was going back to his native Ireland.

Judge Christopher Batty accused him of trying to “play the system”, so locked him up for the night. The next day Fahey U-turned and entered a guilty plea and bailed him until this week.

