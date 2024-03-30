Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grovelling Peter Fahey offered "sincere apologies" to the judge at Leeds Crown Court this week after initially denying any wrongdoing and telling the judge he would not be present at his upcoming trial, saying he was going home to Ireland.

But the 64-year-old panicked when Judge Christopher Batty told him he would have to be held on remand until his trial as a result of his comments, and warned Fahey: "Don't play the system."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fahey then tried to wriggle out of it by saying he meant he would only be going to Ireland for one day, but he was taken away by the dock officer into custody. He was returned to court the next day where he made a U-turn and entered a guilty plea to breaching the terms of the sex offender register.

Prosecutor Jade Edwards told the court during the first hearing that Fahey has three convictions for three offences, including sexual assaults on a female under 14, for which he received a six-month suspended sentence. He was also convicted of sexual assault on a female under 13, for which he received 26 weeks' jail.

Fahey attended the hearing at Leeds Crown Court, and was unexpectedly locked up after threatening to not attend his trial. (pic by National World)

As a result, Fahey, who gave his address as the Citilodge Hotel on Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, is currently on the sex offender register. His barrister, Aubrey Sampson, thought Fahey was planning to enter a guilty plea for failing to tell the police about a change of address as part of the register's conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when he was arraigned, Fahey refused to accept the breach, and said: "I know I have not done anything wrong." He was told he would therefore have to go to trial, before he responded by saying he would not attend.

During the second hearing the next day, Mr Sampson told Judge Batty: "I'm instructed, that this is sincere and genuine, to apologise to your honour. He meant no disrespect whatsoever. He knows that what he said came across as wrong."