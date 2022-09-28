Boys accused of stabbing schoolboy Khayri McLean to death will stand trial next year

The pair, who are aged just 15 and 16, have been charged with killing the 15-year-old in Huddersfield last week.

The pair appeared at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon via video link from a young offenders institute where they are being held on remand.

Wearing grey prison-issue clothing and Covid masks, they each raised their hands when their names were read out.

Khayri McLean, who was attacked outside of his school.

Along with the murder charge, they each face a charge of possessing a bladed article.

Because of their age, neither boy can be identified.

No pleas were entered during the short five-minute hearing.

The initial trial date has been set for March 20 next year, with prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford KC predicting that it could last up to three weeks.

The case will come before the courts again on October 26 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The pair were both remanded into custody, with Judge Tom Bayliss KC saying the charge of murder “speaks for itself” when giving his reason for not granting bail to the defendants.

Khayri McLean was attacked outside his school North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS), in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield.

It happened at around 2.45pm on Wednesday, September 21.

The teenager was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but died a short time later.