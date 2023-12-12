Paedophile frantically tried to destroy computer as police smashed their way into his Leeds home

A paedophile tried to smash up his computer to destroy evidence when police turned up to his home address to arrest him, then later went on the run to America to avoid justice.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Addams refused to open the door when officers attended his home at a high-rise building in Lawnswood in October 2018. Armed with a warrant, they eventually forced entry and found him in his living room frantically ripping a hard drive from his gaming computer tower, Leeds Crown Court heard.

More than 1,000 images and videos of child abuse were eventually recovered from two seized devices, ranging from category A – the most serious – to category C. They were organised into files by the age of the children being abused, which ranged from age three up to 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defiant Addams, who is now 51 and homeless, later accused police of planting the images. Prosecutor Adam Walker said that there was evidence he had searched for the illegal material, and that he had also recently completed a system reset on his computer, which could have wiped more images and videos. After being bailed his initial arrest, he fled to the United States but was arrested on his return.

Pervert Addams tried to destroy his computer when police smashed their way into his home. (pic by PA / National World)

Held on remand, he appeared in court from HMP Leeds via video link and admitted three counts of possessing illegal images. He has 17 previous convictions for 34 offences dating back to 1987, although no sexual offences.

Despite his acceptance, he has refused to co-operate with the authorities. Mitigating, Caroline Abraham said Addams presents as an “unusual character” who had suffered a significant head injury when he was younger and endured a difficult childhood. She added: “He needs help to address his insight. It’s hoped he will access that help in custody.”

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC gave him a 12-month jail sentence and said: “You were doing your best to destroy evidence. You said it was not for sexual gratification but it seems from your categorisation it was for your own personal viewing. There’s been a great delay in this because you ran away to America. You need help but you are not willing to be helped.”