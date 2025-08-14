A paedophile who maintained he “accidentally” downloaded hundreds of sickening images was warned to face up to his interests, or risk greater punishment.

Craig Peace was caught by officers with a catalogue of pictures and videos of children as young as two being sexually abused.

The 50-year-old admitted possessing the vile footage, but continued to maintain he did not intentionally download them.

Sitting at Leeds Crown Court, Judge Kate Rayfield warned him that rehabilitation was not not possible unless he was truthful, hinting that a far more serious punishment could be otherwise dished out.

As a result, he accepted his sexual interest in children, and was spared custody.

Peace ridiculously claimed he had accidentally downloaded the images of children being raped. | NW / Adobe

Prosecutor Lea Levine said police received intelligence in April last year that a IP address had abuse images available for sharing.

It was traced to Peace’s home in Bramley, so police moved to arrest him and seize his mobile phone and computer towers, on which they found 462 images.

They included 250 Category A images and videos - the most serious abuse depicting the rape of children.

There were 138 Category B and 74 Category C, while 136 borderline images were found.

Peace, of Rossefield Way, refused to answer questions during his police interview.

He admitted three counts of possessing indecent images, but on the basis they were accidentally downloaded.

After Judge Rayfield told his barrister Daisy Wrigley that she would not accept this, Ms Wrigley briefly spoke with Peace.

Ms Wrigley then said: “He does accept, with difficulty, embarrassment and shame that he has a sexual interest in children.

“He is visibly upset and realised now that he wants something to be done about it. He does hate himself for what he has done.”

Judge Rayfield told Peace: “You have been brave enough today to accept that there is at least a curiosity, and that’s the first step to rehabilitation to reduce the risk of any further offending by you.

“That will depend on you putting in your all in those sessions.”

She gave him a two-year community order, with 35 days of rehabilitation with probation.

He was put on the sex offender register for five years, and given a five-year sexual harm prevention order, designed to curb his internet use.