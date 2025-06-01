A bus driver who traded child-abuse images and talked about his twisted preference for five to 12-year-olds has been warned that he will be jailed.

Daniel Allan also contacted what he thought were young children to encourage them to perform sex acts, Leeds Crown Court.

The 23-year-old was due to be sentenced this week but the case was adjourned for additional details to be sought because he was under 18 for part of his offending.

But Judge Ray Singh told him: “This must be custody, I can’t indicate otherwise, simply because of the level of seriousness.

“It will be prison, I simply need to know how long.”

The court heard that Allan had contacted what he thought was a 12-year-old girl online in March 2022. He had turned the conversation sexual, asking about her underwear and if she was wearing a school uniform.

Bus driver Allan has been told to expect jail. | NW

He sent her a photo of his erect penis and encouraged her to masturbate.

Allan, of Newhall Way, Flockton, Wakefield, was later arrested and gave a largely no-comment interview. However, police found more than 50 child abuse images on his phone, ranging from Category A - the most serious - to Category B and C.

It also contained a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic images involving animals.

It was found that he had also had conversations with other perverts online dating back to 2019 in which he expressed his devious interests in children under 12 and had swapped images.

He had also targeted another young girl in 2020 when he encouraged her to masturbate, using a hairbrush handle. It was unknown if the girl was genuine, prosecutor Samuel Ponniah said.

Evidence was also found that he was visiting online chat rooms discussing his fantasies with other paedophiles.

Among the offences Allan admitted were attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, two of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of making indecent images, distributing images and possession of extreme pornographic images.

Mitigating, Leila Taleb said Allan has no previous convictions and has since sought therapy for his urges. He had been working as a bus driver but had lost the job because of the pending court case.

She said he was only 17 at the time his offending started, leading Judge Singh to postpone matters.

The case will be brought back to court tomorrow, Monday, June 2.