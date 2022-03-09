Over £1 million worth of drugs seized by police in Wakefield as part of new Neighbourhood Impact Team

The warrant was executed at an address on Warwick Street, Agbrigg, by officers from the Neighbourhood Impact Team.

Significant quantities of drugs which had been cut and packaged ready for sale were found within the property. There was also a cannabis grow with 69 large cannabis plants.

The Neighbourhood Impact Team was formed in October last year and has so far executed 55 warrants and seized drugs worth over £1.1m. Picture: Google.

A man was subsequently arrested and charged. Jakub Glowacz, 31, of Willow Drive, Wakefield, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and production of a Class B drug.

He appeared at magistrates court on Saturday (5 March) and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, April 1.

Chief Inspector Rick Sumner said: “The use and supply of illegal drugs cause significant harm in our local communities. Since their introduction last autumn, the Neighbourhood Impact Team have ensured that over a million pounds worth of drugs have been taken out of the supply chain.

“Our enforcement work is just one cog in the wheel though. We are committed to working with partners to tackle serious and organised crime in respect of drug supply and exploitation of the most vulnerable members of our communities. The partnership is also focused on both educating and deterring people from misusing drugs. We have adopted a health-based approach to enforcement in respect of possession offences through the use of out of court disposals, ensuring that provisions are in place to treat and support existing drug users and addicts.”

Wakefield was selected as a Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery) accelerator site in March 2021 which was announced in July.

The district has been allocated approximately £3m additional Home Office funding over two years for an intensive whole-system approach led by local police and drug treatment and recovery services to tackling drug misuse and drug-related crime.

Alison Lowe, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, said: “This is an absolutely fantastic result from the Project ADDER Team. A substantial amount of drugs will now never make it onto the streets, and won’t be able to cause any harm to our communities.

“The ADDER project focuses on co-ordinated law enforcement activity, alongside expanded diversionary programmes with funding coming through the Mayor’s Office and passported onto the police and local authority.

“My huge thanks and appreciation to the team involved in this operation, as well as the wider programme for all their work helping to keep West Yorkshire safe.”