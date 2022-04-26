David Oluwale had travelled to the UK from Nigeria in search of a better life, but was tragically targeted because of his mental health, homelessness and race, before his death in 1969.

The blue plaque was unveiled by author and academic Caryl Phillips, and follows the dedication of a new bridge, now named the David Oluwale bridge, which was recently lowered into place across the River Aire, connecting Sovereign Street to Water Lane.

Picture James Hardisty....The unveiling of a Blue Plaque in Leeds, on Leeds Bridge in memory of British Nigerian David Oluwale, who drowned in the River Aire in Leeds, almost exactly 53 years ago on 18th April 1969.

David Oluwale was a British Nigerian born in 1930.

In 1949, he hid onboard a cargo ship destined for Hull arriving in Britain in 1949 before heading to Leeds. Despite settling in the city, he struggled with homelessness and was regularly harrassed. In 1969, he was last seen running from two police officers before drowning in the River Aire.

His death led to the first ever prosecutions of British police involved in the death of a black person.

Leeds Civic Trust said the plaque had been removed and stolen overnight.

They said the people responsible "bring shame to our city".

The Trust's social media post said: "We are aware of the abhorrent and cowardly theft and removal of David Oluwale's blue plaque overnight, just a few hours after its unveiling.

"The people responsible bring shame on our city and we will not be deterred from commemorating David's life and legacy."

Leeds Civic Trust and West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.

In a further statement, Leeds Civic Trust, Leeds City Council and the David Oluwale Memorial Association described the act as "shocking".

They said the theft was "cowardly" and from people "unwilling to debate their views in public".

The statement continued: "After such a successful plaque unveiling attended by upwards of 200 people, reports that the blue plaque has been removed from its location on Leeds Bridge are shocking.

"This follows the earlier daubing of racist graffiti in the city centre including on the Leeds Civic Trust premises.

"These are cowardly acts from people who are unwilling to debate their views in public.

"The successful unveiling of the plaque shows how far we have come as a city to combat racism. Its theft shows how much more we need to do.”

The plaque was unveiled at 6pm on Monday.