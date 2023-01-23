Osmondthorpe fire: Leeds house blaze that left seven people in hospital was started deliberately
A house fire in Leeds that left seven people in hospital was started deliberately, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to a house fire on Dawlish Avenue, Osmondthorpe, shortly before 6pm on Saturday. The occupants had escaped the property but seven people were taken to hospital to be checked over.
The fire caused extensive damage to the home and the British Red Cross were contacted to help with the temporary rehousing of residents, as the property was deemed uninhabitable.
West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the cause of the fire was found to be deliberate. It’s being investigated as arson with intent to endanger life.
A police spokesperson said: “Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.
“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the time of the fire or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230039240 or online via the live chat.”