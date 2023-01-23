Emergency services were called to a house fire on Dawlish Avenue, Osmondthorpe, shortly before 6pm on Saturday. The occupants had escaped the property but seven people were taken to hospital to be checked over.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home and the British Red Cross were contacted to help with the temporary rehousing of residents, as the property was deemed uninhabitable.

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the cause of the fire was found to be deliberate. It’s being investigated as arson with intent to endanger life.

Police have confirmed a house fire in Dawlish Avenue, Osmondthorpe, was started deliberately (Photo: Google/stock image)

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.