West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in Dawlish Avenue, Osmondthorpe, and used four breathing apparatus as well as two hose reels in their response. All people were confirmed to have been out of the property by the time the fire service arrived but seven occupants were taken to hospital for check-ups.

A fire investigation has been requested to determine the cause of the fire. The attendance of the British Red Cross was also requested to help with the temporary rehousing of occupants, as the property was deemed uninhabitable, meanwhile police remained on the scene following the incident due to the house being insecure. Both Leeds and Killingbeck fire stations responded and the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log records the time of the incident as 5:50pm yesterday (January 21).