Order banning street drinking in 13 areas of Leeds backed by councillors ahead of decision

Councillors in north-west Leeds have backed a possible extension to measures designed to crack down on street drinking.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST
A public space protection order (PSPO) was brought in by Leeds City Council in 13 different areas in 2017. The order allows anyone consuming alcohol in a prohibited area to be fined.

Parts of Otley, Yeadon, Horsforth and Guiseley were covered by the initial order, which was later extended for a further three years in 2020.

The council is now considering renewing the PSPO again, ahead of its expiry in November.

The areas covered by Otley's PSPO. Picture courtesy of Leeds City Council.The areas covered by Otley's PSPO. Picture courtesy of Leeds City Council.
Speaking at a council community committee meeting in Otley on Monday, local councillors from across Leeds’ outer north-west area indicated they were in favour of it continuing.

Councillor Colin Campbell, who represents Otley and Yeadon as a Liberal Democrat said: “I want us to carry on with it.

“It may not be used as much as it was years ago when it was first introduced, mainly because kids have stopped drinking alcohol now.

“But it’s still a tool in the police’s arsenal. It’s not detrimental to have it.”

Councillor Raymond Jones, who represents Horsforth for Labour, said he was happy for the order to be extended, but questioned the “economics of it”, given stretched police resources.

He told the meeting: “My feelings are you can put signs up all over the place, but we don’t have enough police to enforce it. That’s the reality.”

The PSPO is mainly targeted around town centres and busy shopping areas, as well as parks and streets identified by the police as suffering from a street drinking problem.

Areas in the city centre, Burmantofts, Farsley, Garforth, Kippax, Wetherby, Armley, Harehills and Pudsey are also covered by the current order.

The council’s senior leaders are likely to make a final decision on whether or not to extend the PSPO this autumn.