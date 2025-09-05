One man has been arrested in Leeds on suspicion of plotting terrorism following police raids.

In total, four men have been arrested on suspicion of plotting acts of terrorism after police conducted raids in Yorkshire, Derbyshire and the West Midlands.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said a 33-year-old was arrested in Leeds, a 31-year-old was arrested in Huddersfield, a 34-year-old man was arrested in Derby, and a 49-year-old man was arrested in West Bromwich.

All were arrested on Friday on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A CTPNE spokeswoman said: “The men have all been taken to a local police station for questioning.

“Searches are ongoing at a number of properties in relation to this investigation.

“This activity was pre-planned and intelligence-led, and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in the UK linked to this investigation.”

She said that all four of those detained are British nationals.