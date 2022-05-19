Officers seize off-road bikes from Leeds residents after being spotted by air support

On Wednesday morning (May 17), officers from the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team and local NPT were following up on some enquiries in relation to off road bikes.

In a social media update, the team said: "Yesterday our Air Support spotted 2x orange and yellow KTM bikes being ridden around fields, woods and roads in the LS15 area.

"They produced some great footage which led our Officers straight to the address.

"The two bikes pictured were seized under section 165 Road Traffic Act."