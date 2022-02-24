Roads Policing Officers pulled 11 drivers over to warn of their speed in these Leeds areas
Roads Policing Officers spent Tuesday in Leeds as part of operation SPARC.
Read More
The officers were in the Tinshill, Adel, Far Headingley, Kirkstall and Woodhouse areas.
They were enforcing the #fatal4 as part of Operation SPARC.
A total of five speeding tickets were issued by officers.
A further 11 drivers were pulled over and given warnings on their speed and general driving manner.
In addition, one driver was ticketed for using their mobile phone, another for not wearing a seatbelt and two for not having a valid MOT.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.