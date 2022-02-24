The officers were in the Tinshill, Adel, Far Headingley, Kirkstall and Woodhouse areas.

They were enforcing the #fatal4 as part of Operation SPARC.

Roads Policing Officers pulled 11 drivers over to warn of their speed in these Leeds areas

A total of five speeding tickets were issued by officers.

A further 11 drivers were pulled over and given warnings on their speed and general driving manner.

In addition, one driver was ticketed for using their mobile phone, another for not wearing a seatbelt and two for not having a valid MOT.