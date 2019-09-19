Police swarm to disturbance on Halton Moor as police van set on fire

Officers have swarmed to a road on Halton Moor to a disturbance involving a burnt out police van.

This disturbance is believed to have started on Thursday evening after a police van was set on fire.

A police van on fire outside homes on Ullswater Crescent in Halton Moor

Ulswater Crescent on Halton Moor where a police van has been damaged (Photo: Google)

Debris from the scene of the disturbance on Ullswater Crescent

