Notorious Leeds Flock gang member and aspiring rap artist preyed on teenagers to run 'country lines' drug operation while on licence from jail
It is almost five years since Lavite Manaka received his first lengthy prison sentence for drug dealing.
His original downfall was partly a result of his own vanity, arrogance and an inability to resist boasting about his criminal exploits.
Manaka, then aged 20, was locked up for six years in 2017 after pleading guilty to a drug supply conspiracy in which he was the ringleader in charge of a 24-hour ‘ring and bring’ dealer line.
Months before his arrest in 2016, the aspiring rap artist appeared in a music video performing at a flat which he used as a 'drugs factory' to package crack cocaine and heroin to sell on the streets of Leeds.
Manaka - performing as Levz Montana - featured in the video filmed outside the flat on Wykebeck Valley Road, Gipton, which was used as a base for the illegal operation.
Performing his song, called Designers, Manaka is filmed in front of the one-bedroom property.
Song lyrics boast about drugs and cash.
Read More
At the start of the video he makes the distinctive 'F' signal with his right hand, a reference to his loyalty to the Leeds-based 'Flock' crime gang.
Previous Leeds Crown Court cases have heard how, unlike most gangs, Flock members "openly advertise" their involvement in the class A drugs trade and use of firearms.
The kudos and status they crave is often reflected in posts on social media of members posing in front of flash cars and with bags of designer clothes.
Rap music also forms part of the gang's culture.
During the videos Manaka appears to smoke cannabis and waves a wad of £20 notes.
Armed police searched the house in Gipton and seized heroin and crack cocaine which had been packaged into individual wraps inside bun cases.
Officers discovered a ‘drug dealer kit’ which was used to prepare and package drugs.
A food blender, mixing bowl, ice cream scoop and latex gloves were all contaminated with the drugs.
People calling Manaka's number were able to arrange round-the-clock delivery.
Read more: Police found cannabis in bedroom and over £3,000 in cash in laundry basket when they searched dealer's home in Leeds
Manaka sent a message to his customers stating: “It’s Rico - I’m back. I’ll be on 24/7.”
At Manaka's sentencing hearing in February 2017, Judge Tom Bayliss QC told him: "You are a highly sophisticated drugs trafficker with a large supply network.
“You could arrange quick delivery of your wares to your customers.
“I am quite sure you were in control of the operation.”
Soon after his release from prison on licence, Manaka quickly set about establishing a new organised criminal network.
This time he relied on vulnerable teenage boys to do his bidding as he set up a 'county lines' drug supply operation between Leeds and Humberside.
Police uncovered a trail of evidence that demonstrated that he was controlling four boys, as young as 14, between February and May 2020.