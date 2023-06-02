Rachel Angarano said that she was travelling on the 5.55pm train from Leeds to Skipton when the window she was sat next to was shot at near Kirkstall Forge station and one of the panes of glass shattered.

She said: “My seat was right next to the bullet hole which was level with my head. I was quite shaken up.”

Trains were stopped when they were shot at last week in the same area, but Ms Angarano said that on this occasion the train continued travelling in the same direction.

Rachel Angarano said she was left shaken after the window she was sat next to was shot at with an air rifle

Ms Angarano said: “The whole carriage was shocked but the train carried on going which was quite surprising.

"The ticket person came through about ten minutes later just to check tickets. Nothing really happened. She touched the window and said ‘I think it's ok because it’s on the pane on the other side’.

"It was a bit surreal.”

She continued: “The last time all the trains were stopped and it seemed very serious and this time it’s gone under the radar.

"The window was completely shattered. I was nervous that the whole window was going to break.

"I feel that with it being the second time it’s happened there needs to be something in place to give staff awareness of what to do.

"It was a very dangerous situation that could have been a lot worse.”

A spokesperson for Northern Trains said: “Northern is aware of damage to one of our train windows last night in the Kirkstall Forge area. No passengers were injured and were moved away from the area. BTP are looking into the incident.”

After the trains were shot at the other week Northern and British Transport Police offered a £1,000 reward to anyone who could provide information.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Kirkstall Forge station at 6.10pm on June 1 following reports that a train had been hit by air gun pellets, causing a window to crack.