North Farm Road Gipton: Neighbours in Leeds 'abandon cars' as armed police and helicopter respond to incident
A police helicopter was also deployed after witnesses reported a man with a “bladed implement” chasing people outside a property on North Farm Road in the Gipton area shortly after 7pm last night (Monday).
West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and theft of a motorcycle.
He remained in custody on Tuesday, and police enquiries into the incident were ongoing.
Neighbours described hearing “shouting and screaming”.
One woman told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the road quickly became full of police cars during the “weird” incident.
She said: “The street was full of people wanting to have a look. Cars were abandoned so they could look at what was happening.”
The neighbour told the YEP that officers remained at the scene until around 10pm and could be seen speaking to residents on the street.
She added that the presence of police and crime has become an “every day” occurrence during her time living in the area.
“I’ve been here for nearly three years now and I’ve become used to it,” she said.
“There’s definitely an issue with the area.”