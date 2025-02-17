Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers have been arrested following a “public order incident” in Wakefield.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Queens Drive, Normanton at just after 5pm yesterday evening (Sunday, January 16) to a report of an ongoing public order incident.

Officers attended at the location at which around 50 to 60 people had gathered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to a public order incident on Queens Drive, Normanton. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Damage was caused to a police car in the incident while officers dispersed persons and worked to calm the situation. No-one was injured.

“A male teenager and a female teenager were arrested on suspicion of public order and criminal damage offences.”

Officers from the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting reassurance patrols in the area and enquiries remain ongoing.