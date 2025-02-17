Queens Drive Normanton: Two arrested as police car damaged after public disorder breaks out in Wakefield
Police were called to Queens Drive, Normanton at just after 5pm yesterday evening (Sunday, January 16) to a report of an ongoing public order incident.
Officers attended at the location at which around 50 to 60 people had gathered.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Damage was caused to a police car in the incident while officers dispersed persons and worked to calm the situation. No-one was injured.
“A male teenager and a female teenager were arrested on suspicion of public order and criminal damage offences.”
Officers from the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting reassurance patrols in the area and enquiries remain ongoing.