Normanton Asda stabbing: Everything we know so far as man rushed to hospital with serious injuries

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in an Asda car park.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST

Police enquiries are ongoing after the incident yesterday evening (Thursday).

Here’s everything we know so far:

What happened?

The fight happened in the car park outside of Asda in Normanton. Photo: GoogleThe fight happened in the car park outside of Asda in Normanton. Photo: Google
The fight happened in the car park outside of Asda in Normanton. Photo: Google

Police were called to the Asda store on High Street in Normanton, at 8.15pm yesterday (Thursday July 6) following reports of an ongoing fight in the car park.

A 22-year-old man had been stabbed and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the attack and a cordon has remained in place today (Friday) as forensic examination takes place.

What have police said?

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries remain ongoing by Wakefield CID.

"There will be an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the town to provide reassurance to the local community.”

What should you do if you are a witness?

Witnesses are asked to contact police via the 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1787 of July 6.

Information can also be given anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

What is the latest?

Police have been approached for an update.